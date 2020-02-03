TODAY'S PAPER
Pro-Trump sign at ice cream shop taken down — then put back up

Port Jefferson Village officials have asked the owner

Port Jefferson Village officials have asked the owner of Roger's Frigate ice cream shop to take down a pro-Trump sign. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
A pro-Trump sign was taken down from a Port Jefferson ice cream shop — then went back up again.

The 60-square-foot "In Trump We Trust" sign was removed Friday from Roger's Frigate on Main Street after village officials had ordered store owner George Wallis to take it down or face daily $2,000 fines.

It was placed back on the store's second-floor balcony Saturday, store general manager Roger Rutherford said. He said it will remain there until Wednesday, when the Senate is expected to complete President Donald J. Trump's impeachment trial.

Wallis removed the sign Friday “in anticipation of the Senate wrapping up the trial" that day, Rutherford said Monday in a telephone interview. "We later learned that the final votes won’t be in until Wednesday, so George decided to put the sign back up on Saturday. ... If the final votes come in on Wednesday and the trial is wrapped up, the sign will come down.”

Port Jefferson officials have said Wallis did not seek a permit for the banner. They said the sign, which measures 3 feet by 20 feet, violates village code because it is disproportionate to the size of the ice cream shop.

Wallis could be fined up to $2,000 for each day the sign is displayed without a permit, village officials said.  A village justice ultimately will decide the case and what fines, if any, to impose on Wallis, village attorney Brian Egan said Monday.

Egan said a summons likely would be issued to Wallis by Tuesday.

“Just like any other sign, like if it said, 'Liquidation sale' or 'Happy birthday, Grandma,' the same regulations apply,” Egan said.

Rutherford said hundreds of supporters attended a rally outside the store on Sunday. He said he would not rule out putting the sign back up later this year.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

