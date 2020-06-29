Southampton Town will resume a modified version of one of its most popular summer youth activities, the town announced last week.

Municipal recreation programs across the Island have been canceled this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Southampton Youth Bureau will once again sponsor its Tuesdays on the Go series. The program features supervised weekly outings for students entering grades six through 10.

The trips usually accommodate up to 50 youths and are frequently filled to capacity, said youth bureau director Nancy Lynott. This year the town will limit attendance to 10 youths per trip.

“The biggest difference is we had to cut the number of kids that can participate on any given trip, drastically,” Lynott said. “It’s a much more toned-down version of the program.”

Many of the venues like water parks or go-kart tracks, have not opened or cannot safely accommodate groups so the program will stick to activities deemed low-risk, Lynott said. Events will include paddle boarding, paintball and dinner and a movie at the Flanders Youth Center. The rest of the itinerary will soon be announced.

It will also be shortened by several weeks, beginning July 14 rather than the last week of June as it has in year’s past, and ending Aug. 25.

The program draws a cross-section of children across the economic spectrum in the town, Lynott said.

“Even kids who are from families who have means, parents aren’t always available to take them to different venues or it might be very expensive,” she said. “But if you can send your child in a supervised setting …. it becomes a lot more affordable.”

Preregistration is necessary before each trip. Buses leave from the David W. Crohan Center on Flanders Road in Flanders. Outings range from $10 to $40, or $80 for the series.

Meanwhile, the center is offering half-day programs and virtual events such as the Hamptons Got Talent show. Visit southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau for more information.