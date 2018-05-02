A synthetic turf ballfield will be installed at Red Creek Park in Hampton Bays after the Southampton Town Board approved the plan following weeks of discussion about it.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of the plan with Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni and Councilwoman Julie Lofstad voting against it, citing environmental concerns. Critics have noted a risk that harmful chemicals in the turf’s crumb rubber infill, which is made from recycled tires, could leach into ground and air.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies has been studying the effects of crumb rubber infill on human health, but findings have not yet been released.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the turf would require less maintenance than a grass field and could result in fewer injuries for players.

“I have looked at what I could on this issue, and I won’t say that there are no questions, but I feel comfortable moving forward with this project,” he said.

The $184,116 contract for the work was awarded to Amityville-based LandTek Group Inc.