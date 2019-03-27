Victoria Ruvolo, a Lake Ronkonkoma woman who stunned the world when she publicly forgave the teenager who tossed a 20-pound turkey through her windshield in 2004 and shattered every bone in her face, died March 25. She was 59.

The Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside confirmed her death Wednesday morning, which also was announced on Ruvolo's website and professional Facebook page. Her family could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday and her friends said the cause of death was unknown.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Vickie," her website stated. "Forgive someone today."

In a move that shocked Long Island, Ruvolo asked the judge to grant leniency for her attacker, 17-year-old Ryan Cushing who faced 25 years in prison, and begged the court to show him mercy despite her extensive injuries. She made a career out of motivational speaking and urging victims to forgive their assailants, in addition to writing a book “No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing.”

"She was truly an angel in this world," said Carol Carter, co-founder and chief executive of the Sunshine Alternative Education & Prevention Center, a Port Jefferson Station nonprofit where Ruvolo was a frequent speaker for troubled youth and families. Her website asks that donations go to the organization. "Nothing can bring her back but even to the last minute she was thinking of us."

Cushing, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, and a group of friends stole a credit card from a parked car on Nov. 13, 2004, and bought video games, movies and the turkey with it.

As they drove down Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, Cushing threw the turkey out of the back window. It bent Ruvolo’s steering wheel as it crashed through the windshield and crushed her jaw, cheeks and left eye socket. She endured hours of reconstructive facial surgery and months of rehabilitation.

When Cushing pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2005, she hugged him in court and said, “Just do something good with your life.”

"I'd ask myself, 'What good is it going to do to throw him in jail for 25 years?' " she said in a 2011 Newsday interview. "Then I realized why it had happened to me. It happened to me so that I could save someone else's life — Ryan's."

Ruvolo's advocacy for Cushing led to a six-month jail sentence and community service. His friends and co-defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced to probation.

Her book, co-authored with Commack lawyer and psychologist Robert Goldman, describes the courtroom scene: "The victim and her attacker suddenly embraced each other, openly crying. Spectators and reporters alike strained to hear what Ryan was saying, as he quietly apologized to Vickie for what he'd done before collapsing into loud sobs."

Goldman, who runs the Suffolk County probation department's TASTE program — Thinking errors, Anger management, Social skills and Talking Empathy — in which Ruvolo and Cushing were speakers, called her "an amazing woman."

"I'm just grateful I had the time with her to teach other people about forgiveness," he said.

Linda Anne Lynch, Ruvolo's best friend who handled her website and organized her speaking engagements, said they became instant friends more than 20 years ago and frequently traveled to see concerts together at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the home of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

"She was just such a believer in second chances," Lynch said. "Forgive someone today in Vickie's memory."

Funeral services will be private.