Cops: Two stabbed, shots fired in Central Islip dispute

Suffolk County police are investigating after two people were stabbed and shots were fired during a dispute in Central Islip on Saturday.

Police said a group was gathered on Clift Street when there was an altercation around 12:50 p.m., which led to a man and woman being stabbed. Shots also were fired, but no one was hit. It's unclear what sparked the altercation.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries, police said.