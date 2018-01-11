TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton eases rental restrictions for U.S. Open

Next year's U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock

Next year's U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, shown on Oct. 4, 2017, prompted Southampton town officials to reconsider short-term rental restrictions. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By VERA CHINESE vera.chinese@newsday.com
Southampton property owners will be allowed to rent out their homes for less than the town’s two-week minimum during the 2018 U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The town board voted 4-0 Tuesday to relax the restriction from June 8 through June 18.

Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman did not attend the meeting, but has said he supports relaxing the rental restrictions during special events. Town officials have also said local hotels could not handle the influx of visitors during the tournament to be held June 14 through 17.

Homeowners must still obtain rental permits, which cost about $200, and follow other rules, including limiting rentals to no more than four unrelated people.

The board in December passed legislation allowing homeowners to rent out their residences during some events for less than the two-week minimum required by town code. The event dates that receive rental waivers will need a vote by the board.

