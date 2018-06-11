The U.S. Open golf tournament in Shinnecock Hills formally began Monday morning with official practice rounds — and so did the traffic jams.

The mixture of people driving to the golf tournament and the usual morning commute left a 10-mile stretch of gridlock on Montauk Highway, Sgt. Michael Burns of the Southampton Town Police said.

“It’s basically bumper-to-bumper,” Burns said.

He said the morning traffic jam extends from Hampton Bays all the way up to Southampton Village.

Drivers stuck in the mess are trying to escape through alternate roadways, which is spreading the backups to side roads, he said.

“People are calling in asking where is the accident, but there is no accident,” he said. “Some people who were commuting to work gave up and went home.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., traffic was backed up on Sunrise Highway starting at Exits 65N and 65S, and continued nearly the entire stretch headed toward golf course. On Montauk Highway, it was more of the same, with cars moving at a snail’s pace, beginning from the Sunrise Highway Exit 66, onto the North Road entrance to Montauk Highway — one of the access roads for most of the designated parking lots.

Burns said these kind of traffic jams could well extend into the week.

“We’re hoping people take the train and buses,” he said.

Plentiful public transportation options, including a network of shuttle buses and a temporary Long Island Rail Road station, are supposed to prevent traffic into and out of Southampton from becoming much worse than usual during this week’s tournament, organizers said.

Thomas Neely, transportation director for Southampton Town, predicts that up to 95 percent of the 30,000 golf fans expected to attend the tournament from Thursday through Sunday would use some form of public transportation, sparing the area’s typically congested arteries — County Road 39 and Montauk Highway — a significant increase in car volume.

“We’re cautioning people to expect some delays, because we think that’s appropriate. But the sky is not falling,” said Neely, who also helped put together a transportation plan for previous U.S. Open tournaments at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in 1995 and 2004.

With no general parking options in or around Shinnecock Hills, most drivers — unless they’re actually playing in the tournament — will likely park at designated satellite lots at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach and then board shuttle buses to get to the tournament site.

Also helping matters is the fact that County Road 39 has been widened from three lanes to five lanes since the U.S. Open was last in the town 14 years ago.

With Alfonso A. Castillo and Laura Albanese