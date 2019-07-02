TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
SEARCH
80° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Uber driver struck by hit-run driver in Bay Shore, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

First an Uber driver was attacked by two passengers and then he was seriously injured by a hit-and-a-run motorist in Bay Shore, the police said on Tuesday, hoping a $5,000 cash reward will lead to the arrest of the driver of the white SUV that hit him.

The SUV hit the victim, a 26-year-old Brightwaters resident, while he was standing in the eastbound lane of Union Boulevard, about 25 feet east of Montgomery Avenue, on May 11, shortly after the 1:35 a.m. assault, according to Suffolk police.

Southside Hospital in Bay Shore treated him for a broken pelvis, injuries to his right leg and a broken scapula, the police said.

His two passengers were arrested for assault, the police said, offering no further details. Anyone with information should submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Malik Ellis, 19, attends Islip High Schools senior LI teen overcomes rare disorder, wins prom king
Village of Mastic Beach sign with village hall Former Mastic Beach residents to get garbage tax refund
From left, Nassau County Historic Society president Natalie Town marks first bloodshed on LI in Revolutionary War 
Brentwood's Dudley Music will release new music this Big gigs are ahead for Brentwood's Dudley Music 
AvalonBay's vice president of development, Christopher Capece, said Luxury apartments planned for downtown Amityville
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her What goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search