Uber driver struck by hit-run driver in Bay Shore, police say
First an Uber driver was attacked by two passengers and then he was seriously injured by a hit-and-a-run motorist in Bay Shore, the police said on Tuesday, hoping a $5,000 cash reward will lead to the arrest of the driver of the white SUV that hit him.
The SUV hit the victim, a 26-year-old Brightwaters resident, while he was standing in the eastbound lane of Union Boulevard, about 25 feet east of Montgomery Avenue, on May 11, shortly after the 1:35 a.m. assault, according to Suffolk police.
Southside Hospital in Bay Shore treated him for a broken pelvis, injuries to his right leg and a broken scapula, the police said.
His two passengers were arrested for assault, the police said, offering no further details. Anyone with information should submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
