Bellone, Suffolk churches appeal for help easing Ukraine's humanitarian crisis

Three Suffolk-based Ukrainian churches have begun collecting medical and hygienic supplies for the war-torn Eastern European nation, as the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold following Russia's invasion last week.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the American people have been "horrified" and "repulsed" by Russia's aggression and said Americans should support the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom and their literal survival.

"We are watching in real time what … courage is; what bravery is. What free people will do to protect their own freedom and their family and their country," Bellone said at a news conference Tuesday at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, which will be lit indefinitely at night in the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow. "In this country we stand for freedom and democracy. And we stand with the Ukrainian people."

The three Ukrainian churches will team with Suffolk to collect donations, including first aid kits, gauze, band aids, Tylenol, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

The collections began Tuesday and will continue through Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in West Islip, Holy Family Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lindenhurst, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead, and at the Dennison Building. The Riverhead and Lindenhurst churches are also separately accepting new or gently used clothing.

First aid equipment is also being accepted at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Parish Center in Uniondale, said the Rev. Wasyl Hrynkiw, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hempstead.

And Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) is hosting a community supply drive, in partnership with the Woodbury Jewish Center, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing and personal supplies will be accepted, as well as household items.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rev. Victor Wronskyj of Huntington, who serves as vice president of the consistory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA in New Jersey, is organizing the Suffolk collections drive.

He compared the bloodshed in Ukraine to what his parents experienced more than 75 years ago when they escaped Ukraine during World War II.

"This is a fight against evil. But in the end it, as always, good wins," Wronskyj said. "It's just a matter of when."

The Rev. Nicholas Popovici of Holy Family Ukrainian Catholic Church said the people of Ukraine are united in their will to push back against Russia.

"In Ukraine, everyone is the same — brothers and sisters in Christ," he said. "Everyone hugs and supports one another. And we pray for our people."