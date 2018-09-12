Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Riverhead Town Board may schedule vote on billionaire's proposal to build biofuel terminal

The town supervisor and a company executive said the board has addressed traffic and environmental issues raised by residents and a local civic association. 

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
The Riverhead Town Board is considering putting up a resolution next month to allow United Riverhead Terminal Inc. to build a 28-by-45-foot pad with six biofuel tanks at 212 Sound Shore Rd., a proposal that Northville residents opposed earlier this year.

Residents and members of The Northville Beach Civic Association criticized the proposal at a June 19 public hearing,  citing concerns about traffic and environmental impacts.

Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said in a Sept. 6 interview that the terminal operator has addressed questions the board had about the proposal and that the board would look to move forward and put it on the agenda for a vote.

The company, owned by billionaire John Catsimatidis, originally requested a special permit to build the pad and biofuel tanks at the Sound Shore Road location to comply with a New York State law passed in September 2017. The legislation required all heating oil sold for use in any building in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties on and after July 1, 2018, to be bioheating fuel that contains at least 5 percent biodiesel.

“I think any issues that have been raised have been resolved satisfactorily,” said Nelson Happy, vice president of United Riverhead Terminal.

