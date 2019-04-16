TODAY'S PAPER
Jamesport biodiesel fuel terminal plans withdrawn amid concerns

United Riverhead Terminal owner, grocery and real estate magnate John Catsimatidis, said the company had become frustrated with opposition.

John Catsimatidis stands on the beach pump manifold

Photo Credit: Veronique Louis

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
United Riverhead Terminal has withdrawn its plans to build biodiesel fuel tanks in Jamesport amid resident concerns about traffic and safety.

The company, owned by Manhattan grocery, real estate and energy magnate John Catsimatidis, sent a letter to Riverhead Town Hall dated April 5 stating it was withdrawing the application to build a 28 foot-by-45 foot pad with six biofuel tanks at 212 Sound Shore Rd.

“United Riverhead Terminal, Inc. hereby withdraws its application for a special use permit. Thank you for the time and effort the town has put into our application,” stated the letter, signed by Nelson Happy, vice president of United Riverhead Terminal.

Catsimatidis said in an interview Wednesday his company had become frustrated with  the application process.

The company had requested building the pad to comply with a law passed in September 2017 that mandated all heating oil sold for use in any building in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties on and after July 1, 2018, to be bioheating fuel that contains at least 5 percent biodiesel.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

