An unlicensed driver lost control of his car, struck a parked vehicle and flipped over in Brentwood, police said.
The crash occurred at 11:47 p.m. Thursday as the man drove his 2002 Mazda west on Peach Street between Mayflower and Freeman avenues, Suffolk County police said.
Police did not release the identity of the man, who they said was given a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for having a suspended registration.
