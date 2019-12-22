TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

SPCA: One deer dies, two rescued after breaking through Yaphank lake ice

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

One deer drowned in Upper Lake in Yaphank on Sunday but rescuers saved two others from the same fate, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

The deer had fallen through ice on the lake and were trapped in the water.

“Today’s situation ended tragically for at least one deer,” Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, said in a statement.

At least one other deer safely made it to shore on its own and ran off, officials said.

The Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded and asked the SPCA to assist in the water rescue. The Yaphank Fire Department and Star Foundation also responded.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Clayton Beathard, Long Island University's starting quarterback this Teammates describe slain QB as a leader, mentor 
Peter Ross, left, takes a photo Sunday evening Businessman who erected menorah 40 years ago honored
Williston Park is home to middle- to upper-income Williston Park remains a magnet for generations
The temporary schedule changes are to last about LIRR: Temporary timetable changes coming in January
Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore said the sewer Westhampton Beach to use $1.7M grant on sewer project
One of the two men burned in an Cops: 2 men trying to start fire burned after explosion
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search