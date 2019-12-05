TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: UPS driver stole packages from homes in Babylon while on deliveries

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Suffolk police arrested a UPS driver Wednesday and charged him with petit larceny for snatching packages from homes in Babylon on two separate occasions, authorities said.

Richard Beltre, 30, of North Amityville, faces two counts of petit larceny for stealing packages, police said. On Nov. 27, Beltre stole packages from a home on Siegel Boulevard and Monday he swiped items from a Deer Park Avenue residence, police said. The stolen merchandise totaled $100, police said.

Beltre was working as a seasonal UPS driver Monday when he made a delivery to the Deer Park Avenue home and “stole several packages that had recently been delivered by the United States Postal Service to the same address,” police said in a statement. 

Officers with Suffolk’s First Precinct Crime Section worked with UPS personnel to identify Beltre, who was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the company’s customer center facility on Smith Street in Farmingdale, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone who has information or believes they were victimized by Beltre is encouraged to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

