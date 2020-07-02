CityMD wants to set up office in Babylon Village

A Manhattan-based health care provider is seeking to become the first walk-in urgent care in Babylon Village.

An attorney for CityMD Urgent Care submitted a site plan to the village planning board last month to convert a vacant 30,731-square-foot property near Little East Neck Road and Montauk Highway into a medical office.

“It provides a service for the village,” CityMD Urgent Care lawyer Wayne Edwards, of Uniondale, told the planning board June 25 via Zoom. “There’s been a lack of doctors becoming internists. Urgent-care facilities fill this void. They offer medical services when needed without waiting for an appointment or making an appointment for those patients who can’t get to their doctor in a timely fashion or don’t have a doctor.”

The planning board advised CityMD to submit a special-use permit to the village Zoning Board of Appeals.

Edwards and representatives from CityMD Urgent Care did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The business would operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, Edwards said. There would be one medical doctor on site daily, along with three to four clinical support staff, a manager and two front-desk administrators.

CityMD Urgent Care lists about 30 locations on Long Island and in Babylon Town, including in Copiague, Deer Park and Lindenhurst. It provides some of the same services that hospitals do, including treating illnesses and testing for diseases, including COVID-19.

Suffolk County Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), a medical doctor and an executive board member for the Suffolk County Medical Society, said urgent-care centers are an alternative to keep people out of emergency rooms while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“During the COVID crisis, what we saw was that a lot of people didn’t go to the doctor and it wasn’t necessarily they didn’t need to,” Spencer said. “Patients maybe sometimes suffer in silence because there was a pandemic, so having these urgent-care centers where at least these complaints can actually be assessed I think is even critical outside of the COVID [crisis].”

Janine Logan, senior director of communications at the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council, said heading to an urgent care may make sense depending on the level of care needed.

“If you use an acute-care facility for something that can be taken care of at an urgent-care center, it makes sense to go to an urgent care,” she said. “Hospitals are acute-care facilities and by definition can cost more.”