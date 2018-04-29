Artist Elaine Thompson couldn’t help but note the family resemblance between the inspiration for her latest portrait “Shinnecock 18th Hole and Willie Davis” and one of his descendants who came out Sunday for the painting’s unveiling.

“You look like him,” she exclaimed to Davis’ great-grandson Larry Sheridan of West Sayville, whose body type and facial hair evoke the man who designed the original 12 holes at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

“It must be the mustache,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan, Thompson, of Bohemia, and more than 100 others gathered Sunday at the Bellport Community Center for the presentation of the portrait created for the 118th U.S. Open Golf Tournament at Shinnecock Hills, which is set for June 14 through 17.

In 1891, Davis designed what was then a 12-hole course, the first “formalized” golf course in America, according to a history of the club published in 1991. Still, that feat was frequently attributed to Willie Dunn, who designed holes 13 through 18 several years after the course opened. It wasn’t until 1986, when the U.S. Golf Association’s museum staff uncovered new evidence of the course’s designer, that Davis began to get credit.

That reason, in part, was why Thompson, chose to include the designer in the foreground of her portrait, an 18-by-24 inch oil painting that features the course’s clubhouse in the background.

“In that book it said the designer of that course didn’t get enough credit,” she said. “I said, ‘I have to use him.’”

Davis’ legacy was a point a pride for his granddaughter Esther Martensen, who died in December, according to her grandson Robert Kucharski, of Meriden, Connecticut.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’ve always known,”[about Davis’ legacy] said Kucharski, Davis’ great-great-grandson who also attended the unveiling. “It’s been fun to get the history out there.”

Thompson is no stranger to golf art. She has also painted commemorative pieces for the 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009 U.S. Open events, as well as the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open at Sebonack Golf Club, near the Shinnecock course.

Ed Wankel, a former deputy state parks commissioner who helped connect Thompson with the USGA in 2002, said he enjoys the realism of her work.

“People can say, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve seen that building.’ It’s very real,” Wankel said.

Fine-art prints for this year’s painting will be available for $99 inside the event’s merchandise tent, at Thompson’s home gallery and other locations. A limited number of artist’s proofs will be offered for $199.