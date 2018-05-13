Southampton Town officials announced several road closures and traffic changes for the U.S. Open golf tournament set for June 11 through the 17th at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Parking will be held off-site for the event, which organizers estimate will draw 200,000 ticket holders over the course of a week.

“It’s always complicated, but I think it’s going to be very well managed,” said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

Spectators will park at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach before entering a security checkpoint and boarding a bus to the event. There will also be parking at the Bridgehampton Hamptons Classic grounds and the Hampton Jitney will shuttle spectators from Montauk.

Tuckahoe Road will be closed from May 29 at 8 a.m. through June 22 from County Road 39 north to Sebonac Road for all public traffic except school buses, according to the town. It will also be closed south of 39 to Montauk Highway from June 7 through June 19th.

St. Andrews Road will be closed for public traffic including pedestrians and cyclists June 11 through June 19 from County Road 39 south to the entrance of Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

Additionally, County Road 39 will be closed in both directions between Shrubland Road and Tuckahoe Lane from Wednesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. until Thursday May 17 at 5 a.m. for the installation of a 210-foot pedestrian bridge for the event.

The Long Island Rail Road is also adding additional trains and a temporary stop at the Stony Brook Southampton Campus to accommodate the crowds.

Car and ride-sharing service drop-offs will be restricted to a designated area at the campus. Pedestrians and bicyclists are also asked to enter the U.S. Open through the bridge, arriving via the campus’ Montauk Highway entrance.

Organizers will offer 30,000 tickets per day, down from 37,500 per day when the tournament was last held at Shinnecock Hills in 2004.

“The course was too crowded and it was really inhibiting the fan experience,” USGA 2018 U.S. Open Championship Director Charlie Howe said during a recent town board work session.

A full list of travel restrictions can be found on the town’s website.