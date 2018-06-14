Morning traffic heading to the first round of the U.S. Open was heavy and stacked up in spots, but generally moving, Southampton officials said.

And that’s expected: Traffic congestion is a given this time of year due to a heady mix of commuters and warm weather travelers, said Southampton Town Police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph.

Police have been tweaking traffic flow throughout the week, with varying degrees of success, but the true test arrived as tens of thousands descended on the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Thursday.

Mollie Scruggs, who runs a local car service, offered the following traffic report: “It’s still really, really bad, but it’s always bad at this time.”

Now, with more cars on the road, the morning backup is lasting even longer, she said.

Traffic has dominated much of the talk about the event. Even Tiger Woods weighed in.

Woods said Tuesday that the traffic that chokes out the East End could prove intensely problematic to some of the golfers staying at the Riverhead host hotel. He said it’s entirely possible someone might miss his tee time when it counts the most.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Woods, no stranger to the Hamptons, said “staying on the dinghy” — a joking term for his 155-foot yacht named “Privacy” — certainly has eradicated the issue.

“There are a few guys so far this week that said that it’s taken them from the hotel, 2 1/2 to three hours,” Woods said.

So far, officials have yet to find a way to avoid all the stop-and-go traffic, but they’ve made some improvements on the gridlock that gripped the event Monday, during both the morning and evening rushes.

They’re also offering some tips. If possible, take the train. The LIRR is providing service to and from the tournament via a temporary Shinnecock Hills train station built by the United States Golf Association. The railroad is adding the stop to regularly scheduled Montauk branch trips and also adding some trains to the schedule. The LIRR expects to carry up to 9,000 people a day to and from the U.S. Open.

If driving, keep to the main roads. Much of the traffic is jamming up on side roads as people try to avoid the main drags, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said. But officials have modified traffic lights and intersections along Montauk Highway and County Road 39 to hasten the movement of vehicles. Many traffic lights have been set to flash yellow and some side roads have been blocked off to keep traffic flowing.

In addition, officers are directing traffic at major intersections during heavy travel times.

Try to avoid the morning and evening rushes. This time of year, commuters and vacation travelers create heavy traffic from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday presented the worst traffic woes. A combination of commuters and spectators headed to and from the Southampton course backed up traffic for 10 miles on Montauk Highway in the morning. And the afternoon wasn’t much better.

Traffic eased somewhat Tuesday, as authorities grappled with the gridlock. Town Police Chief Steve Skrynecki said police received live feeds from Suffolk County police helicopters and a drone provided by the state to help keep traffic moving.

Wednesday saw much of the same, Schneiderman said.

But all that, as they say, was just practice.