Two high-volume LIRR parking lots on the Montauk Branch filled to capacity again Friday morning as spectators going to the U.S. Open parked to take the train, the railroad said.

The LIRR parking lots at Patchogue and Babylon stations were full, the LIRR said in an alert about 9:15 a.m., notifying people to use another way of getting to the stations.

The railroad sent a similar alert at noon Thursday, the first day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, traffic on area roads was delayed Friday around Shinnecock Hills on the second day of the tournament, but officials considered it to be the usual for the area.

“Traffic is moving well. We do have the normal traffic delays we experience on a daily basis,” Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department said.

News 12 Long Island reported eastbound traffic over the Shinnecock Canal was “barely moving” and “at a crawl.”

Ralph did not dispute the report of heavy traffic over the canal, but said police have been making adjustments in the days leading up to the opening round on Thursday.

The Long Island Rail Road reported early Friday that trains were on time and there were no reports of crowding on the Montauk Branch, which has a special stop at Shinnecock.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said Thursday that the large number of people using the trains helped to ease automobile traffic congestion.

The LIRR sent six trains to the Shinnecock Hills train station on Thursday, railroad officials said. The temporary station, built by the U.S. Golf Association, is expected to carry as many as 9,000 people a day to and from the U.S. Open.

LIRR officials announced about 5 p.m. Thursday that the regularly scheduled 6:17 p.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk would make an added stop at Shinnecock around 8:18 p.m. for the rest of the week.

A stop was also added at Shinnecock on a westbound Montauk Branch morning train to provide an additional option for those traveling from the Far East End.

Morning traffic heading to Thursday’s first round of the Open was heavy and stacked up in spots, but it generally moved, Southampton officials said.

Officials offer these tips:

If possible, take the train.

If driving, keep to the main roads. Much of the traffic is jamming up on side roads as people try to avoid the main drags, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said. But officials have modified traffic lights and intersections along Montauk Highway and County Road 39 to hasten the movement of vehicles. Many traffic lights have been set to flash yellow and some side roads have been blocked off to keep traffic flowing.

In addition, officers are directing traffic at major intersections during heavy travel times.

Try to avoid the morning and evening rushes. This time of year, commuters and vacation travelers create heavy traffic from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

With Alfonso Castillo