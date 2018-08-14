A multistory building caught fire Tuesday night at the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights.

The blaze, which appeared to be mostly extinguished by 8 p.m., was reported just before 6 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The fire was in a building in the arts area, a spokeswoman for the center said. The camp had closed for the summer last week, she said.

The blaze comes as the center celebrates its 50th anniversary.

One firefighter was taken from the scene on a stretcher. He was conscious, but had an oxygen mask on his face. Firefighters at the scene said he was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Dozens of emergency vehicles could be seen at the blaze. Firefighters from four departments, including Melville, East Farmingdale and Huntington Manor, responded. Suffolk County police were also on hand.