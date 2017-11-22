Firefighters from four departments battled a fire that damaged a vacant home in Central Islip early Wednesday, officials said.

Photos from the scene show flames burning through the roof of the Oakdale Avenue home and firefighters using an aerial bucket to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Suffolk County police said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 2:18 a.m. Fire officials said firefighters from Central Islip, East Islip, Islip Terrace and Hauppauge responded — and had the fire under control at 3:39 a.m.

Additional information was not available.