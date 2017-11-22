TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 54° Good Morning
Overcast 54° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: Vacant Central Islip home damaged in fire

Firefighters battle vacant house fire Wednesday, Nov. 22,

Firefighters battle vacant house fire Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Firefighters from four departments battled a fire that damaged a vacant home in Central Islip early Wednesday, officials said.

Photos from the scene show flames burning through the roof of the Oakdale Avenue home and firefighters using an aerial bucket to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Suffolk County police said the fire was reported in a 911 call at 2:18 a.m. Fire officials said firefighters from Central Islip, East Islip, Islip Terrace and Hauppauge responded — and had the fire under control at 3:39 a.m.

Additional information was not available.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The scene of a fire involving four boats Cops: 2 boats destroyed, 2 damaged in fire
Osprey's Dominion Vineyards, seen on July 17, 2015, Pair arrested after ruckus at LI vineyard
Rain is expected to make its own departure Weather: Wet start to Thanksgiving getaway day
Shoppers hunt for bargains on Black Friday, Nov. About 164M could go shopping this weekend
This lot near the Glen Street LIRR station City's south side, LIRR stop eyed for upgrades
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before leaving 1600: Trump sees no benefit in doubting Roy Moore
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE