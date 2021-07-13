TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Eatons Neck beach closed due to high bacteria levels, Suffolk officials say

Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck has been

Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck has been temporarily closed to bathing because of high levels of bacteria in the water, the Suffolk health department said Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/Julia Gaines/JULIA GAINES

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Bathing has been temporarily banned at Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck after higher-than-acceptable levels of bacteria were detected in the water, the Suffolk County health department announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the department said the beach would reopen once the bacterial levels are found to have subsided.

The release did not define the acceptable level, or say the level detected that prompted the closure.

From May to December, the county health department collects samples at more than 190 beaches in Suffolk to screen for abnormalities.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Alisa White, of Wyandanch, hugs Dr. Demetrios Tzimas
'I am a miracle': Wyandanch grandmother shares story of COVID-19 recovery, hope
The Stargazer sculpture along County Road 111 in
Stargazer sculpture not so pretty to look at these days, needs repairs
New York Attorney General Letitia James at a
AG James: Firm that touted 'underperforming' investments will pay restitution
State Police at the scene of fatal crash
Officials: Holbrook man killed in crash involving stolen SUV
Dr. Stuart Copperman at an event in Dix
77 former patients sue ex-LI doctor over alleged abuse
The Nassau County IDA's revamped website, for the
IDA tries to lure film, health care, tech firms to Nassau
Didn’t find what you were looking for?