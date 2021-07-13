Bathing has been temporarily banned at Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck after higher-than-acceptable levels of bacteria were detected in the water, the Suffolk County health department announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the department said the beach would reopen once the bacterial levels are found to have subsided.

The release did not define the acceptable level, or say the level detected that prompted the closure.

From May to December, the county health department collects samples at more than 190 beaches in Suffolk to screen for abnormalities.