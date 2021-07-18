Officials: Valley Grove Beach closed over high bacteria levels

Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck has been temporarily closed to swimmers for the second time this week after reports of elevated bacteria levels, Suffolk County officials announced Sunday.

The beach will reopen after bacteria levels subside to "acceptable levels," according to the news release from the county's department of health.

The county also closed the beach on Tuesday, citing the same concern about bacteria levels.

Residents who want more information about beach closures can call Suffolk's Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760.

Suffolk's Department of Health Services monitors water quality from May through September at the more than 190 county beaches.

The ecology department staff collects the samples, which are later analyzed in a laboratory.