TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Five vans catch fire at Cablevision site

The fires were reported just before 10 p.m. on Industrial Road in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said.

Firefighters at the scene on Industrial Road in

Firefighters at the scene on Industrial Road in Port Jefferson Station on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Five Cablevision vans burned at the company's Port Jefferson Station location as two fire departments fought to contain the flames late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fires were reported just before 10 p.m. on Industrial Road, Suffolk police said

They was largely extinguished shortly before 11 p.m. as firefighters from Terryville and Port Jefferson hosed down the last van, according to the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.  

Authorities said there were no reports of injuries.

Other details were not immediately available as firefighters remained at the scene. Police said arson detectives will investigate.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Attorney General William Barr during a House hearing 1600: Is the last word on Mueller at hand? Not a chance
In Suffolk and Nassau counties, more people moved Census: Suffolk losing residents, Nassau gaining
St. Patrick's Cathedral last year. NYPD: Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick's
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on March 24. Bellone creating new 311 call service in Suffolk
Marine debris removed from Hempstead Harbor as part Towns, city team up to clean Hempstead Harbor
School board president Nicholas Vero at Wednesday's Eastport-South LI school board gives green light to cap-busting budget