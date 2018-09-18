Suffolk County officials on Tuesday announced a crackdown on illegal vape sales last weekend that resulted in 21 arrests.

County Executive Steve Bellone said vaping products are marketed toward children and he will work with the county Legislature to increase penalties for repeat offenders who sell to those who are under 21.

“This should serve as a message,” he said. “You will be identified, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”

The police department held an undercover sting over the weekend at 101 locations throughout the department’s seven precincts, 21 of which allegedly sold to minor undercover agents. Two of the 21 were repeat offenders, Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.