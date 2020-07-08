The Village of Amityville wants to standardize parking lot limits and is proposing the creation of a special downtown resident parking district.

Village officials will hold a public hearing Monday on the code changes.

Village trustee Michael O’Neill said that earlier this year the village formed a committee made up of himself, Deputy Mayor Kevin Smith, Police Chief Bryan Burton and building inspector Bryan Donato to create more consistent parking rules. The committee also was concerned with parking for a proposed apartment building at 221 Broadway that will have 33 rental units.

In its approval of variances for the project in September, the village zoning board stipulated that the developer, Anthony Galeotafiore, must come to an agreement with the board of trustees on the number of off-site parking spaces. O’Neill said there haven’t been discussions on this yet, but that he believes the village will require 1.25 spaces per unit.

“Instead of being reactive, we wanted to be proactive,” O’Neill said. “We said, we know that this is coming so let’s figure it out or at least take a stab at it.”

The village is proposing a three-hour time limit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 of the village’s 16 parking lots. While overnight parking is not banned under the proposed code changes, O’Neill said he will advocate for adding a 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. ban on all but the LIRR lots.

The village also would create a downtown resident parking district whereby those who live within the district can purchase a permit decal for their vehicles that will allow them to park overnight in seven designated lots. The district will consist of Broadway between Avon Place and Railroad Avenue, which O’Neill said has 367 lot spaces. The non-transferable permits will be for one year, or half-years if purchased after Aug. 1.

O’Neill said the village is seeking input from residents.

“This is the foundation,” he said. “We probably need to sharpen our pencils a little bit to figure out some of the nuances to it.”

The hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.