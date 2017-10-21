The westbound lanes of Montauk Highway near Bergen Avenue and Great East Neck Road in West Babylon were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant, Suffolk County police said.
Authorities said information about injuries was not immediately available.
Police said they received a call about the crash at 1:38 p.m. but no further details were immediately available.
The Wendy’s is on Montauk Highway.
A person who was inside the Bagel Factory next to Wendy’s at the time of the accident said a four-door car slammed into the restaurant and he saw a person taken from the scene on a stretcher.
