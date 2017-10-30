Driver critical after vehicle goes into water off Port Jefferson, police say
A driver who apparently launched his car into the Long Island Sound off Port Jefferson Village was in critical condition Monday night, Suffolk County police said.
The vehicle was completely submerged when Sixth Precinct officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli jumped into the water to rescue the man, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an email.
Witnesses called 911...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe