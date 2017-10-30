This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Driver critical after vehicle goes into water off Port Jefferson, police say

By Nicholas Spangler  nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A driver who apparently launched his car into the Long Island Sound off Port Jefferson Village was in critical condition Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The vehicle was completely submerged when Sixth Precinct officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli jumped into the water to rescue the man, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an email.

Witnesses called 911...

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

