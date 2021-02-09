Resident opposition drives Riverhead to rethink auto storage plan

Riverhead officials have decided to take back to the drawing board a proposal to allow outdoor vehicle storage along property in Calverton after residents complained the move would create an eyesore.

The town board announced at its Feb. 3 regular meeting that the town would not move forward with a zoning change proposal to allow car dealerships to store new excess motor vehicles along an area in Calverton north of Middle Country Road/Old Country Road, east and south of Manor Road and west of Twomey Avenue.

Several car dealerships in Riverhead had asked the town beginning in 2018 to help them find space to store excess inventory. However, residents who wrote letters to the board complained that allowing vehicles to be stored at the Calverton parcel would make the area look bad.

Roseann Forziano, of Calverton, asked the board in her letter to reconsider the proposal, saying that allowing vehicles in the area "is an eyesore and a terrible representation of the beauty that is our community."

"You are not giving enough of the community a chance to voice their feelings," Forziano wrote. "And what is the need to ‘store cars’ on this beautiful piece of property that was once a farm? I don’t understand."

Walter Gezari, who has lived in Calverton for 37 years, told the board in his letter that the parcel in question should be excluded from anything other than agricultural use.

"This proposal is by any measure undesirable for every Calverton resident, all of whom will be adversely affected, except the petitioner," Gezari wrote.

After receiving the complaints, Councilman Tim Hubbard, who brought the resolution forward, said the town would look for other alternatives.

"That view down Manor Road…is absolutely gorgeous, and we don’t want to do anything to change that," Hubbard said.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said Friday that she was disappointed with the decision and is committed to helping car dealerships resolve the issue.

"We need to work with our automobile dealers," Aguiar said. "We are the center of automobile purchases on the East End. These businesses are also taxpayers, and I am committed to working with the dealerships to find a location as soon as possible."

Aguiar said the town will consider other ideas after meeting with Riverhead planning officials and auto dealers.