Long IslandSuffolk

Driver dies after car goes into water off Port Jefferson, police say

By Nicholas Spangler  nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A driver who apparently launched his car into the Long Island Sound off Port Jefferson Monday night was pronounced dead at a hospital, Suffolk County police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately available.

The car was completely submerged when Sixth Precinct officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli jumped into the water to rescue the man, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an email.

Witnesses called 911 after seeing the car headed east on West Broadway Avenue and down the boat ramp near the Barnum Avenue intersection.

Responders from the Port Jefferson and Setauket fire departments also went into the water to rescue the man.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital. The officers were taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

