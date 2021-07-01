TODAY'S PAPER
Vespa rider killed in Melville crash with SUV, Suffolk police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A scooter rider was killed Wednesday night in Melville after he struck a Jeep Compass turning into a driveway on Walt Whitman Road, Suffolk police said.

The identity, age and other details about the victim were not immediately available late Wednesday.

At 6:50 p.m., Steven Spector of Dix Hills was driving the 2017 Compass north on Walt Whitman Road, 200 feet south of Express Drive South, police said. As Spector, 63, tried to make a right turn into a driveway, the Vespa scooter attempted to pass on the SUV's right, according to police.

The scooter's operator was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Spector was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Suffolk police Second Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 631-854-8252.

