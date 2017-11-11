Vetstock aims to help former military members

Vetstock, an all-day festival featuring musical acts by military veterans, got underway Saturday at noon at the North Music Venue in Patchogue.

The event, where five bands are scheduled to play, thus far has drawn an audience of about 200 people.

Army veteran Joseph Altiperti, who ground out bass riffs with the band Blueberry Strange, said spending Veterans Day entertaining others who served in the military for him was moving.

“To be able to give back to other veterans means a lot,” said Altiperti, 59, a Lindenhurst auto parts salesman.

The indoor event, which will run until 6 p.m., is the brainchild of Army veteran Patrick Donohue, who began producing Vetstock in 2014 as a way to help veterans who struggled after coming home from war.

Donohue stepped down as the event’s producer this year, turning over the reins to Blue Star mom Marge Ryan so he could begin classes at Touro Law School. But the former soldier said he would shut his law books for the afternoon so he could attend.

“I’ll still be there this year, I just can’t handle running Project 9 Line and going to law school at the same time,” he said, referring to the organization that produces the music event.