This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 35° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Vetstock aims to help former military members

The daylong festival feature musical performances by veterans at the North Music Venue in Patchogue.

The event, where five bands are scheduled to

The event, where five bands are scheduled to play, thus far has drawn an audience of about 200 people. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Martin C. Evans  martin.evans@newsday.com @martincevans
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Vetstock, an all-day festival featuring musical acts by military veterans, got underway Saturday at noon at the North Music Venue in Patchogue.

The event, where five bands are scheduled to play, thus far has drawn an audience of about 200 people.

Army veteran Joseph Altiperti, who ground out bass riffs with the band Blueberry Strange, said spending Veterans Day entertaining others who served in the military for him was moving.

“To be able to give back to other veterans means a lot,” said Altiperti, 59, a Lindenhurst auto parts salesman.

The indoor event, which will run until 6 p.m., is the brainchild of Army veteran Patrick Donohue, who began producing Vetstock in 2014 as a way to help veterans who struggled after coming home from war.

Donohue stepped down as the event’s producer this year, turning over the reins to Blue Star mom Marge Ryan so he could begin classes at Touro Law School. But the former soldier said he would shut his law books for the afternoon so he could attend.

“I’ll still be there this year, I just can’t handle running Project 9 Line and going to law school at the same time,” he said, referring to the organization that produces the music event.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Keir Hansen and Jakob, 9 months, from Barkhampstead, ‘Dr. Who’ fanatics flock to LI convention
Nick and John DeVito renovated the Prohibition-era speakeasy Brothers revive Prohibition-era LI speakeasy
American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 observes Veterans Day Veterans Day observed in somber Greenlawn ceremony
The Maltese puppy that police say was dognapped Puppy stolen from mall pet shop, police say
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran at her home Nassau County executive-elect faces long to-do list
Sara Kelly, left, of Huntington Station, and her Forecast: Freezing temps kick off weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE