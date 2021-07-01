TODAY'S PAPER
Man airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Islandia, Suffolk police say

One man was seriously injured when a vehicle

One man was seriously injured when a vehicle collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia Thursday morning, Suffolk police said. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle Thursday morning in Islandia, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred on eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway near Sycamore Lane around 7:30 a.m.

The accident briefly closed the highway at Old Nichols Road, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

