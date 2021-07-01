A man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle Thursday morning in Islandia, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred on eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway near Sycamore Lane around 7:30 a.m.

The accident briefly closed the highway at Old Nichols Road, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates