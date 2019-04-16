A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday as he crossed Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook, Suffolk County police said.

The pedestrian, 37, was hit by a Nissan going east, near Broadway Avenue, at about 8:50 p.m., and was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released as police notified next of kin.

The Nissan driver was not injured but her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-854-8552.