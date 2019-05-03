A Bellport man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life for kidnaping a Hempstead man over a video game two years ago, then killing him in an abandoned house in 2017, the Suffolk District Attorney's office said Friday.

Joshua Nickens, 27, had been arrested, along with his mother, stepfather and his then girlfriend, after a squatter in April 2017 found the body of Alan Moore, 22, in the basement of a Wyandanch house, authorities said. Nickens strangled Moore, and on March 1, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

His attorney could not be immediately reached Friday night.

Moore had been living with Sunetta Dennis, 43, and Larry Dennis, 49, in their home when they suspected him of stealing a Playstation game console, authorities said. On March 27, 2017, Nicken's girlfriend, Dequanna Bates, 26, lured Moore into a vehicle by saying she wanted to hang out with him, Suffolk police had said. Instead, she, Nickens and Larry Dennis brought him to the house, where he was beaten and stripped of his clothes, police had said. The crime was uncovered when a squatter broke into the abandoned house April 1 to get warm and discovered the body.

“This was a heinous, ill-conceived act fueled by revenge,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement.

Bates and Larry Dennis both have pending cases of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnaping charges. Sunetta Dennis is awaiting the outcome on her second-degree murder charge.