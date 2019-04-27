TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man planted video device in company bathroom

The Rocky Point man recorded in the bathroom of Trinity Solar in Ronkonkoma between March 7 and March 14, police said. 

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A former employee of a solar panel installer was arrested Friday after a video recording device was found in the company's employee bathroom, Suffolk police said.

Michael Evans, 32, of Rocky Point, recorded 12 instances in the bathroom of Trinity Solar in Ronkonkoma between March 7 and March 14, police said. He left the company on April 1, Fifth Precinct detectives said, but he was identified as the culprit because he was caught on surveillance cameras and on the recording device he had planted.  

The device plugged into a bathroom outlet and looked like a cellphone charger, police said, and a female employee noticed it March 14. Other employees realized it was a recording device; however, the case was not immediately reported to police, authorities said.

Armed with a search warrant Friday, police entered Evans' Valkyr Road home and arrested him, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned Saturday on 12 counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

