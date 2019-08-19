TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk's Berland pulls request to videoconference meetings

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, left, and Legis. Susan

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, left, and Legis. Susan Berland. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A debate about allowing Suffolk County legislators to vote by videoconference is on hold after Legis. Susan Berland withdrew her request to Skype into upcoming committee meetings while on vacation.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) on Monday canceled a special meeting that would have brought legislators back early from their summer recess to vote on permitting videoconferencing.

Gregory said the special meeting, planned for Wednesday, was unnecessary without Berland’s request to Skype into committees the week of Aug. 26 while she is staying at her second home in Key West, Florida.

But the issue is not dead. Gregory said he plans to form a videoconferencing committee to evaluate potential rules and technological needs.

“With technology, it’s not unforeseeable something like this can be done in the future, but it has to be really carefully thought out,” Gregory said.

Legislative officials had opposed Berland’s request, saying the proper technology and rules were not yet in place to allow videoconferencing.

Berland (D-Dix Hills) said she withdrew her request because she could not attend the special meeting — she will still be in Florida — and because she wants to give her colleagues more time to discuss the issue. She said she will still Skype into upcoming committee meetings without being able to vote, using a laptop placed at her seat in the legislature’s auditorium  to remotely view the proceedings . 

“People should not confuse the fact I want to participate with the fact I somehow don’t want to do my job,” Berland said. “It’s the total opposite.”

Legislators had expressed doubt about whether there would have been enough votes to permit videoconferencing at the special meeting. Only 14 legislators planned to attend the meeting, Gregory said, and the Republican caucus opposed the measure.

Republican Minority Leader Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) said he will “remain vehemently opposed” to allowing videoconferencing because residents expect legislators to be in their seats.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Concessionaire Butch Yamali called the esitmated $400,000 in NUMC seeks $1M in damages from coffee shop operator
A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau Forecast: Storms moving through LI
The Long Island Rail Road had its worst LIRR's July on-time performance worst of year
Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is offering free LI park offering free zip line, rides for teachers, admins
Dana Beard, her three boys -- Xavier Beard, How one bathroom brings LI families together
Police Commissioner James P. Oâ€ NYPD fires officer over chokehold death of Eric Garner
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search