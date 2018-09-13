Two pedestrians who were on their way to a vigil in Commack in memory of two men who died in a car crash earlier in the day were themselves struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

The pair were walking on Veterans Memorial Highway about 9:40 p.m. toward a vigil at the intersection with Jericho Turnpike when they were hit, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police did not release the names of the injured, but said one person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and the other to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The driver was not arrested, police said.

About 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Hector Sanchez Jr., 27, of Brentwood, and his passenger, Shawn Jenkins Jr., 24, of Bay Shore, were killed after their vehicle crashed into a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station at 2211 Jericho Tpke., police said.