Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

2 struck near vigil for fatal gas station crash in Commack, police say

The vigil was being held for two men who died Wednesday morning when their vehicle crashed into a Sunoco gas station, police said.

The crash scene at the Sunoco gas station

The crash scene at the Sunoco gas station on Jericho Turnpike in Commack early Wednesday. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Two pedestrians who were on their way to a vigil in Commack in memory of two men who died in a car crash earlier in the day were themselves struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday, police said.

The pair were walking on Veterans Memorial Highway about 9:40 p.m. toward a vigil at the intersection with Jericho Turnpike when they were hit, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police did not release the names of the injured, but said one person was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and the other to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The driver was not arrested, police said.

About 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Hector Sanchez Jr., 27, of Brentwood, and his passenger, Shawn Jenkins Jr., 24, of Bay Shore, were killed after their vehicle crashed into a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station at 2211 Jericho Tpke., police said.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Hurricane Florence, approaching the Carolinas, is causing rough Forecast: Dangerous rip currents thanks to Florence
Mets player Todd Frazier with Kidsday reporters Gianna Meeting Mets third baseman
St. Catherine of Sienna School in Franklin Square Officials: Displaced students to start school
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in Carle Place NY bans public schools from using funds for guns
North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth says the Town is latest to create labor advisory panel
Winged ants crawl out of a gap in Swarms of winged ants overwhelm LIers