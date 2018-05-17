The developer of an $80 million shopping center proposed along the border of Dix Hills and Elwood has withdrawn the application to the town for the project, town officials said Thursday.

The town clerk’s office received a letter just after noon on Thursday from attorneys for Syndicated Ventures LLC, the applicant for the Elwood Orchard development proposal known as Villadom, withdrawing the application.

The withdrawal also confirms the cancellation of public hearings that were planned for Thursday night.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci Wednesday afternoon adjourned the public hearings, but a late night Facebook post by town board member Ed Smyth said the hearings were still scheduled because they were improperly adjourned.

The hearings were to consider amending the town’s comprehensive plan to make way for a zoning change from residential to commercial for an undeveloped parcel of land along Jericho Turnpike at the northeast corner of Manor Road. The second hearing was to consider the zone change.

Developer Kris Torkan wanted to build a mixed-use shopping center that would include about 245,000 square feet of professional offices, a 90,000-square-foot health/fitness center; about 240,000 square feet of retail/commercial space and a 15,000-square-foot library for Elwood. Other community benefits include tax revenue to the Elwood school district, the town and the county, and the creation of new jobs.

The project was introduced in 2013, but has remained stalled since 2016 after the town planning board chose not to make a recommendation to set a public hearing as required for the comprehensive plan change. The planning board in February recommended holding the public hearing.

Community opposition to the project escalated leading up to the hearings over concerns about environmental and traffic concerns.