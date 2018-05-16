Public hearings set for Thursday to discuss the $80 million Villadom shopping center proposed for the border of Dix Hills and Elwood have been postponed.

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said in a news release Wednesday that town officials received a letter from attorneys for Syndicated Ventures, LLC requesting an adjournment of the public hearings scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elwood Middle School.

The hearings were to consider amending the town’s comprehensive plan to allow a zoning change for an undeveloped parcel of land along Jericho Turnpike at the northeast corner of Manor Road. The second hearing was to consider the zone change.

According to the news release, the letter says Syndicated Ventures will be “amending the application as a result of communications with representatives of the community and in light of the Town’s Planning Board recommendations.”

“In light of the new information received by the Town, the May 17 public hearings on the Villadom project must be adjourned,” Lupinacci said. “The hearings may only be rescheduled to a later date at the discretion of the Town Board.”

Great Neck-based developer Kris Torkan, the president of Villadom Corp., wants to build the mixed-use shopping center that would include about 245,000 square feet of professional office, including a 90,000-square-foot health/fitness center; about 240,000 square feet of retail/commercial space and a 15,000-square-foot library for Elwood. Other community benefits include tax revenue to the Elwood school district, town, and county, and the creation of new jobs.