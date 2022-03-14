Voters in some Long Island villages will go to the polls Tuesday to elect mayors, trustees and judges.

In Hempstead, former village police officer Randy Stith, who resigned in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to forgery and petit larceny charges, is running against three other candidates to fill the trustee seat vacated by Waylyn Hobbs when he became mayor.

Prosecutors had accused Stith, a Hempstead school board member, of forging a letter of recommendation when he applied to become a police officer and taking more than $6,500 from Hempstead Fire Department accounts when he was treasurer.

The other candidates are Noah Burroughs, Allah Supreme Mathematics and Aubrey Muhammad. Trustees are paid about $28,000 a year.

In Northport, former village clerk Donna Koch and trustee Dave Weber Jr. are running to replace Mayor Damon McMullen, who is not seeking reelection.

Koch, who retired in 2020 after 20 years as clerk, said she wants to "bring this board back to a position of respect, transparency, with open, honest, informative meetings."

Weber said he has "a full understanding of what our community needs. For the last 15 months, I’ve been championing to make this village better."

James M. Izzo, Meghan M. Dolan and Joseph Sabia are running for two four-year trustee seats. Michael P. Bento and Ernest Pucillo are running to fill the final two years of an unexpired trustee term. Mayor and trustee salaries were unavailable.

In Great Neck Plaza, Mayor Ted Rosen is set for a rematch with 2020 challenger Leonard N. Katz. The mayor’s annual salary is $32,000.

Rosen said his focus is on economic development.

"We want the businesses that are here to continue being successful and stay in business," he said.

Katz said he wants to bring fresh faces into village government.

"I think you have to bring in new people, new ideas and not bring someone up through the ranks that thinks the same way everybody on the top thinks," Katz said.

Great Neck Plaza has four candidates for two trustee seats, each carrying two-year terms. Trustees are paid $10,000 annually.

Incumbents Pamela Marksheid and Michael DeLuccia are being challenged by Ruomei (Margaret) Hu and Jason S. Hertz.

In other contested village elections:

GARDEN CITY

Judy Courtney, Michael Daab, Mary Carter Flanagan, Charles P. Kelly, Lawrence N. Marciano Jr., Bruce A. Torino and Tracey Williams are running for four seats, each carrying a two-year term. Salary information was unavailable.

OLD FIELD

Three candidates are running for two trustee seats, each carrying two-year terms. Trustees are unpaid.

Trustees Thomas Gulbransen and Adrienne Owen are being challenged by William P. Schaefer.

In addition, Thomas Cottone and Morgan Morrison are vying to complete the last year of a vacated seat.

PATCHOGUE

Four candidates are running for three seats, each carrying a four-year term. Trustees are paid $15,000 annually.

Challenger Dennis J. Ross is running against incumbents Susan M. Henke-Brinkman, Joseph E. Keyes Jr. and Patrick M. McHeffey.

THOMASTON

Nick Toumbekis, Karen Lynne Siegel, Aaron S. Halpern and Jay W. Chagrin are vying for two trustee seats, each carrying two-year terms. Trustees are unpaid.

With John Asbury, Deborah S. Morris and Darwin Yanes