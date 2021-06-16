TODAY'S PAPER
Sag Harbor trustee elected mayor, defeats incumbent in one of several village races

People line up to vote early at the

People line up to vote early at the American Legion Post 1273 on Oct. 31 in Wantagh. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
In Sag Harbor Village, trustee Jim Larocca narrowly defeated first-term incumbent Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy, 379-357, in one of the year’s more heated races as village residents across Long Island again went to the polls to elect new trustees and mayors.

Larocca, who has had a long career in public service and ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 1998, had centered his platform against a plan to rezone the village’s waterfront and instead called for a comprehensive, villagewide overhaul. He said he saw an influx of out-of-town money amid the COVID-19 real estate boom as a threat to the character of the village, according to his campaign website.

Mulcahy, a marketing executive and real estate agent, ran on her record, which included developing the waterfront rezoning plan, a moratorium on waterfront development and completing a revitalization of the village’s Long Wharf on time and under budget.

At the heart of their disagreements was land use issues involving the Bay Street Theater and its plans to relocate. Larocca characterized Mulcahy as too supportive of the plan.

"I tried to run a straight campaign and didn’t fight back as hard as I should against the lies and innuendos," Mulcahy said Tuesday night. "At this point, I just want Sag Harbor to heal."

Larocca had served on the Village Board since 2015, and his trustee term expires in 2022. He could not be reached for comment.

Incumbent Sag Harbor Village trustees H. Aidan Corish and Bob Plumb sailed to victory, winning two-year terms with 572 and 497 votes, respectively. Challenger Bayard Fenwick lost with 250 votes.

The Southampton Village election, in which former Mayor Michael Irving is challenging incumbent Jesse Warren, his successor, and which may be the Island’s most contentious race, is set for Friday.

