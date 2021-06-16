In Sag Harbor Village, trustee Jim Larocca narrowly defeated first-term incumbent Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy, 379-357, in one of the year’s more heated races as village residents across Long Island again went to the polls to elect new trustees and mayors.

Larocca, who has had a long career in public service and ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 1998, had centered his platform against a plan to rezone the village’s waterfront and instead called for a comprehensive, villagewide overhaul. He said he saw an influx of out-of-town money amid the COVID-19 real estate boom as a threat to the character of the village, according to his campaign website.

Mulcahy, a marketing executive and real estate agent, ran on her record, which included developing the waterfront rezoning plan, a moratorium on waterfront development and completing a revitalization of the village’s Long Wharf on time and under budget.

At the heart of their disagreements was land use issues involving the Bay Street Theater and its plans to relocate. Larocca characterized Mulcahy as too supportive of the plan.

"I tried to run a straight campaign and didn’t fight back as hard as I should against the lies and innuendos," Mulcahy said Tuesday night. "At this point, I just want Sag Harbor to heal."

Larocca had served on the Village Board since 2015, and his trustee term expires in 2022. He could not be reached for comment.

Incumbent Sag Harbor Village trustees H. Aidan Corish and Bob Plumb sailed to victory, winning two-year terms with 572 and 497 votes, respectively. Challenger Bayard Fenwick lost with 250 votes.

The Southampton Village election, in which former Mayor Michael Irving is challenging incumbent Jesse Warren, his successor, and which may be the Island’s most contentious race, is set for Friday.

Huntington Bay Voters re-elected incumbent Mark L. Dara and elected Barbara Beuerlein for the two-year trustee seats. Dara received 243 votes and Beuerlein 263. Trustee Dom Spada, who was arrested earlier this year and faces felony charges for allegedly falsifying information on a Civil Service application, did not seek reelection. Michael Frawley finished last with 122 votes.

Port Jefferson Port Jefferson Mayor Margot J. Garant won her seventh two-year term, defeating former village trustee Barbara Ransome, director of operations for the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Garant won with 913 votes to Ransome’s 513 votes. Incumbent trustees Stanley Loucks and Kathianne Snaden also were reelected to two-year terms, defeating challenger Suzanne Velazquez. Snaden received 936 votes and Loucks received 930 votes; Velazquez received 552 votes.

Belle Terre Incumbent Richard Musto and challenger Richard M. Harris won two trustee seats, defeating incumbent Caroline Engelhardt. Both seats carry two-year terms. Musto received 159 votes and Harris garnered 136. Engelhardt received 112 votes.

Rockville Centre Three candidates ran for two trustee seats, each with four-year terms. Incumbent trustee Emilio Grillo won reelection with 1,157 votes. Katie Conlon also won a trustee seat with 1,136 votes. Mark Christopher Albarano lost the race with 915 votes. Trustee Nancy Howard did not seek reelection.

Hewlett Harbor *Election results not yet available; check back for updates. Four candidates ran for two trustee seats that come with a two-year term. The incumbents, Deputy Mayor Leonard Oppenheimer and trustee Gil Bruh, ran on the Residents Party line against challengers Domenico Calandrella and Afrim Pulatani, of the For a Better Hewlett Harbor Party.