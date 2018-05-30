A small vintage plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area in Melville and burst into flames, officials said. The pilot was the only occupant.

Suffolk police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said the plane went down shortly before 2 p.m. off Northcote Drive. Photos show the plane on fire, right along the woods and the road.

Cameron said no one on the ground was injured. He did not know the fate of the pilot.

“It was fortunate that the plane crashed in the wooded area and not the residential part,” Cameron said, noting the proximity to homes. The area is flanked by a nursery and homes on one side and a grove of trees on the other.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the crash of a SNJ-2 aircraft into a residential area in Melville. The World War II ear plane is the same type flown by the GEICO Skytypers, a group of stunt pilots who participated in last weekend’s Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach. Calls made to the group Wednesday afternoon were not immediately returned.

Accountant Lou Scaglione was out for lunch when he saw a formation of what he described as five World War II planes. The next time he looked there were four. Then, he saw smoke over the trees.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Scaglione, 53, of Deer Park. “These planes are part of Long Island. It’s a shame that one of them is down over there.

Al Alami, 21, of Queens, was landing at nearby Republic Airport in East Farmingdale in a Piper Warrior when he saw the plane that crashed spiraling downward.

“I only saw the smoke, I didn’t see the fire,” Alami said. “But my instructor saw the flames and pointed it out.”

A spokeswoman for Republic, where the Skytypers are based, said she had no information on the plane’s destination or original location.

Al Alami, 21, of Queens, was landing at nearby Republic Airport in East Farmingdale in a Piper Warrior when he saw the plane that crashed spiraling downward. Alami said he is studying to be an airline pilot and came to the crash site hoping his fellow airman was alright. pic.twitter.com/z8dcvxyh6J — Janelle Griffith (@janellefiona) May 30, 2018 Lynn Davis, who lives walking distance from the crash site, said it is not uncommon to hear plane activity overhead, but this time sounded different. pic.twitter.com/zOfiMI5wlQ — Janelle Griffith (@janellefiona) May 30, 2018

Almost two dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene, including police patrol cars, fire trucks, an ambulance and the Republic Airport fire rescue truck.

With Robert Brodsky, Craig Schneider, Janelle Griffith and Joan Gralla