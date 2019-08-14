Suffolk County officials are encouraging hearing-impaired motorists to carry vehicle visor cards that can be used to communicate with police officers during traffic stops or car accidents.

The new cards, available at Suffolk police precincts and online, will help motorists tell officers that they are hearing- or speech-impaired, chief of department Stuart Cameron said Wednesday during a news conference at Suffolk County offices in Hauppauge.

“We really can’t help people if we can’t communicate with them,” Cameron said.

The card will help motorists tell police officers that they are hearing-impaired. One half of the card includes a list of ways — including American Sign Language, pen and paper, or lip-reading — hearing-impaired motorists can point to to tell officers how they prefer to communicate. The other half includes reasons — including speeding, expired legal turns — police can point to explain why the motorist was pulled over.

The cards are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Haitian Creole and Polish.

Legis. Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue) said Loretta Murray, executive director of the Mill Neck Family of Organizations, which provides services to the deaf, encouraged Suffolk officials to follow Nassau County’s lead and provide the cards to hearing-impaired motorists.

“We need to communicate with everybody in the county,” Calarco said.

The cards represent another step in the Suffolk County Police Department’s efforts to bolster communication with residents, officials said. The department has installed tablets in patrol cars that give officers access to interpreters fluent in scores of languages, including Spanish, Chinese and Russian. County officials announced last month that officers will be able to use the tables to connect with American Sign Language interpreters.