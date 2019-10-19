Eugene Cook, Council Member, Town of Huntington
Independence
Cook, 57, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian party lines. Cook is seeking his third term in office as a town board member.
ISSUES:
- Cook said the No. 1 issue he would like to address is the Long Island Power Authority lawsuit. He wants the judge to throw the case out because he does not believe LIPA, as a government entity, has the standing to file a lawsuit against the town.
- He would like downtown Huntington designated a historic district to cut down on development and believes that would help the area retain its charm.
- Cook said he also is concerned with water quality issues, traffic and high taxes. “I want our children to enjoy the Town of Huntington, as well as our parents, without being suffocated by the cost.”
