TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Eugene Cook, Council Member, Town of Huntington

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Independence

Cook, 57, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian party lines. Cook is seeking his third term in office as a town board member.

ISSUES:

  • Cook said the No. 1 issue he would like to address is the Long Island Power Authority lawsuit. He wants the judge to throw the case out because he does not believe LIPA, as a government entity, has the standing to file a lawsuit against the town.
  • He would like downtown Huntington designated a historic district to cut down on development and believes that would help the area retain its charm.
  • Cook said he also is concerned with water quality issues, traffic and high taxes. “I want our children to enjoy the Town of Huntington, as well as our parents, without being suffocated by the cost.”
Headshot of Newsday employee Deborah Morris on June

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search