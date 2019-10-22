Jane E. Bonner, Town of Brookhaven, District 2 Council

Jane E. Bonner

Republican

Bonner, 55, of Rocky Point, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her seventh term.

ISSUES:

Bonner said Brookhaven has saved taxpayers millions of dollars by earning the top “AAA” rating from Wall Street’s Standard & Poor’s rating service for four consecutive years.

She said Brookhaven has removed more than 300 vacant and abandoned houses and cleaned and secured over 3,000 derelict houses over the past six years.

Bonner said she’s proud the town has preserved more than 1,100 acres of land for open space and protected groundwater for generations to come.