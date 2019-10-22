TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Jane E. Bonner, Town of Brookhaven, District 2 Council

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Jane E. Bonner

Republican

Bonner, 55, of Rocky Point, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her seventh term.

ISSUES:

Bonner said Brookhaven has saved taxpayers millions of dollars by earning the top “AAA” rating from Wall Street’s Standard & Poor’s rating service for four consecutive years.

She said Brookhaven has removed more than 300 vacant and abandoned houses and cleaned and secured over 3,000 derelict houses over the past six years.

Bonner said she’s proud the town has preserved more than 1,100 acres of land for open space and protected groundwater for generations to come. 

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitos that Suffolk officials report 3rd West Nile case
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said Dover Sands Inc. Town orders vendor to cease operations at catering hall
Lindenhurst Mayor Mike Lavorata said the village would Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Work was halted on a fence at North Judge rules against school district in fence fight
Artist rendering of Long Island University's College of LIU gets approval to open veterinary school
Tim Laube, left, the Eastport-South Manor district's assistant Auditor: Eastport-South Manor didn't follow own rules
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search