Long IslandSuffolk

Sarah Deonarine, Town of Brookhaven, District 2 Council 

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Sarah Deonarine 

Democratic

Deonarine, 38, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term

ISSUES: 

She said she’d make the town more accessible to the public by opening more Town Hall mobile sites and push council meetings start times to 7 p.m., allowing more residents to attend.

Deonarine said planning and zoning board members would now go through an application process and none would be allowed to be in a position of leadership for other political organizations. 

She said she’d crack down on homelessness and crime in Coram.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

