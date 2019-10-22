Sarah Deonarine, Town of Brookhaven, District 2 Council 

Sarah Deonarine

Democratic

Deonarine, 38, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term

ISSUES:

She said she’d make the town more accessible to the public by opening more Town Hall mobile sites and push council meetings start times to 7 p.m., allowing more residents to attend.

Deonarine said planning and zoning board members would now go through an application process and none would be allowed to be in a position of leadership for other political organizations.

She said she’d crack down on homelessness and crime in Coram.