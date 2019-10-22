Cheryl Felice, Town of Brookhaven, District 4 Council 

Cheryl A. Felice

Democratic

Felice, 62, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.

ISSUES:

Felice said she wants to be a full-time representative with no other jobs or commitments.

She would increase transparency and communication to ensure residents that they’re needs are being met, especially pertaining to landfill smells.

She vows to repair streetlights, roads and get rid of blighted homes and areas.