TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cheryl Felice, Town of Brookhaven, District 4 Council 

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Cheryl A. Felice

Democratic

Felice, 62, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term.

ISSUES:

Felice said she wants to be a full-time representative with no other jobs or commitments.

She would increase transparency and communication to ensure residents that they’re needs are being met, especially pertaining to landfill smells.

She vows to repair streetlights, roads and get rid of blighted homes and areas.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitos that Suffolk officials report 3rd West Nile case
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said Dover Sands Inc. Town orders vendor to cease operations at catering hall
Lindenhurst Mayor Mike Lavorata said the village would Lindenhurst gets $350G to boost walkability efforts
Work was halted on a fence at North Judge rules against school district in fence fight
Artist rendering of Long Island University's College of LIU gets approval to open veterinary school
Tim Laube, left, the Eastport-South Manor district's assistant Auditor: Eastport-South Manor didn't follow own rules
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search