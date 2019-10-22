TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin J. LaValle, Town of Brookhaven, District 3 Council 

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Kevin J. LaValle

Republican

Lavalle, 42, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his fourth two-year term.

ISSUES:

LaValle said he would continue promoting economic development to foster jobs and expand the tax base and to decrease the tax burden on property owners.

He wants to continue focusing on quality of life issues to increase property values and clean up neighborhoods.

LaValle would focus on helping to balance a budget under the tax cap and also provide the necessary services residents need.

Deon J. Hampton

