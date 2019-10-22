TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Loguercio, Town of Brookhaven, District 4 Council

By Deon J. Hampton
Michael Loguercio

Republican

Loguercio, 61, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.

He is seeking a third term.

ISSUES:

Loguercio said he’d continue protecting taxpayers by keeping property taxes low.

He wants to keep neighborhoods safe and improve quality of life by tearing down vacant and abandoned homes and investing in infrastructure.

Loguercio said he’d fight to protect drinking water by adding more preserved land in the pine barrens area and surrounding the Carmans River. He’d also ensure developers use the proper nitrogen when removing septic systems in all new renovation construction projects.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

